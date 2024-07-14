Charles N. “Charlie” Schroeder, age 75 of Greencastle, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, IN, passed away at Noon on Friday, July 12, 2024, at his residence in St. Anthony, Indiana.

Charlie was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 1, 1949, to Joseph and Esther (Fischer) Schroeder. He married his wife of 53 years, Ruth Berg on July 17, 1971, in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Charlie graduated from Jasper High School, then received a Bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University and his Masters’s degree from Southern Illinois University.

He retired as the Chief Executive Officer of Putnam County Comprehensive Services after 45 years of dedicated service, an agency that services individuals with physical and mental disabilities.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greencastle, Indiana, and a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus. He was a devout Catholic and attended Mass and prayed the rosary daily.

Charlie was a board member of the 100 Men’s Club, under the Putnam County Foundation. He was a past president of the Greencastle Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Kiwanis in Greencastle, and past president of the Greencastle Jaycees. He was awarded “Citizen of the Year” in 2007 by the Greencastle Chamber of Commerce.

He was an avid sports fan and officiated numerous sporting events, including softball, basketball, baseball, and football, both at the high school and collegiate level. The IHSAA awarded him “Umpire of the Year” in softball in 2011. He was instrumental in starting the Men’s Softball League in Greencastle and served on the Board of Directors for the construction of the Greencastle Sport Complex. Charlie spent much of his time dedicated to volunteering, directing, and raising money for Special Olympics.

Charlie enjoyed boating, spending time with his family and friends at his cabin at Beaver Lake, hunting, ATV riding, spending time outdoors, playing cards, golfing, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Ruth Schroeder, two daughters; Megan Schroeder, Greencastle, Brooke Schroeder (Bryan Jordan), Charlestown, Indiana, two grandchildren; Eden and August Jordan, four sisters; Kate Labhart, Jasper, Rose Ann Sanders (Harold), Reelsville, IN, Linda Lambert (Dave), Evansville, Christine Prior, Huntingburg, and one brother; Jim Schroeder (Donna), Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers; Ron Schroeder and Leroy Schroeder, and four sisters; Norma Jean Mehringer, Becky Schroeder, Cynthia Rosbottom, and Carolyn Auffart.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles N. “Charlie” Schroeder will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, or the Special Olympics.

Online condolences, memories, and stories may be made at www.becherkluesner.com