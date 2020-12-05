71-year-old Patricia A. “Patty” Hasenour, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 9:33 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Patty was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on January 25, 1949 to Sylvester and Virginia (Seifert) Boehm. She married George B. Hasenour on August 6, 1972 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She was a graduate of the Ireland High School Class of 1967 and a 1969 graduate of the St. Joseph Infirmary School of Nursing in Louisville, KY.

Patty retired as a Nurse from Memorial Hospital in Jasper after 45 years of service, including 15 of those years as the head nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, and retiring from the Cardiac Lab/Cardiac Rehab.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael’s Catholic Church and their St. Anne’s Sodality. She served as a president and vice president on the parish council, and served on the finance committee.

She was a member of the Faith Community Nurses Association, the Dubois Volunteer Fireman’s Auxiliary, and the Marine Corps Family Support Group. She also volunteered for various organizations through Tri-Cap.

She enjoyed going on bus trips through Tri-Cap, helped with the Northeast Dubois Little League program, and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Dubois Jeeps.

Surviving are her husband; George B. Hasenour of Dubois, one son; Brian Hasenour and fiancé Lisa Birthmark, Dubois, one sister; Marilyn Wolf (Kenny), Jasper, three brothers; Herb Boehm (Elaine), Roselle, IL, Earl Boehm (Linda), Jasper, and Fred Boehm, Jasper, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers; Charles and Danny Boehm.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Hasenour will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2pm until 7pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Isidore Parish will pray the rosary at 1:30 pm, and the Memorial Hospital Nursing Guard will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or a favorite charity.