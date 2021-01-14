83-year-old Roslyn “Rosie” Schaefer, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 4:18 p.m., on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her home.

She was born at home on June 17, 1937, in St. Henry, Indiana, to Paul and Pearl (Schafer) Lindauer; and was united in marriage to Sylvester Albert Schaefer on June 17, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Rosie was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and adored her grandchildren. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She delivered newspapers for The Herald, worked at Dubois Distributors, and in her younger days, worked for Dr. Stork. She enjoyed playing cards with her close friends and going to bingo. Rosie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality, and the Ferdinand American Legion Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandchild, Kenley Schaefer.

She is survived by her husband, Sylvester Albert Schaefer of Huntingburg; eight children, Leroy (Vanessa) Schaefer of Dale, IN, Mark (Della) Schaefer of Benton City, WA, Margaret (Tom) Shaw of Hope, IN, Carol Richardson of Indianapolis, IN, Linda (Ron) Martin of Goshen, IN, Karen (Mark) Schwenk of Jasper, IN, Billy (Angie) Schaefer of Huntingburg, IN, and Martha (Darrel) Elmer of Siberia, IN; (18) grandchildren, Logan Schaefer, Victoria (Schaefer) Chilcote, Tyler Shaw, Craig Shaw, Anna (Shaw) Rabaey, Josh Richardson, Kameron Richardson, Jordan (Richardson) Anderson, Ryan Martin, Molly Schwenk, Jared Schwenk, Hannah Schwenk, Marissa (Schaefer) Hindman, Riley Schaefer, Danyelle Schaefer, Emily Elmer, Aubrey Elmer, and Dylan Elmer; (3) great-grandchildren, Andrew Shaw, Connor Shaw and Ethan Rabaey.

Funeral services for Rosie Schaefer will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 5:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 17th. A rosary prayer vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m., Sunday evening. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com