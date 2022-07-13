Thomas W. Lemmer, age 69, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:52 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Tom was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 21, 1952, to Rudolph W. and Lucille J. (Schlacter) Lemmer.

He was a 1970 Dale High School graduate.

He was a truck driver up until retirement. He then worked in automotive sales, investments, and rentals.

Tom enjoyed auctions and spending time with family.

He is survived by his companion of 39 years, Fran Zink, two daughters; Michelle (Bob) Mosby, and Jami Roelle, one son; Timothy Lemmer, one step-son; Casey Zink, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, one sister; Mary Lou Lechner, and his beloved dog, Buster.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A graveside service for Thomas W. Lemmer will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana, with a burial to follow. Pastor Randall Stevens will officiate.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

