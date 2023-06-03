Raymond J. “Ray” Schwenk, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the Heart-to-Heart Hospice Facility in Evansville, Indiana.

Ray was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 13, 1952, to Gervase and Marie (Boeglin) Schwenk.

He was a 1970 graduate of Jasper High School and then earned his Bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University.

Ray retired in 2019 from Jasper Engines and Transmissions, where he had been secretary/treasurer and worked for 42 years.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He was previously on the board of directors of Anderson Woods, Inc., the Dubois County Community Foundation, and the former Providence Home. He was also very active in Boy Scouts and received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts of America.

He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, snow skiing, traveling, spending time outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Fuhs, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Cori (Phil) Kahle, Jasper, IN, two sons, Scott (Alisha) Schwenk, Jasper, IN, and Ross Schwenk, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Emily, Chelsea, Ayden, and Jacob Schwenk and Dane and Brantley Kahle, two sisters, Carol (Jim) Skillman, St. Petersburg, FL, Rita (Mike) Uebelhor, Jasper, IN, three brothers, Mike (Pam) Schwenk, Jasper, IN, Alan (Tami) Schwenk, Columbus, IN, and Ralph (Kelly) Schwenk, Jasper, IN, and one brother-in-law, Tom Klem, Franklin, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister Helen Klem.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond J. “Ray” Schwenk will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anderson Woods, Inc., the Dubois County Community Foundation, Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or the wishes of the family.

