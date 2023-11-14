85-year-old Leon F. Rauscher, of Huntingburg, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

He was born July 11, 1938, in Huntingburg, to Edgar “Pop” and Gladys “Granny” (Tormohlen) Rauscher. Leon was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. He retired from the Indiana State Police after 57 years of service. He served in the United States Navy as an electronics technician; and was past Post Commander of the V.F.W. Post #2366, before becoming a life long member of the Jasper V.F.W. Post #673. Leon spent several years coaching little league baseball while his sons played. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially his annual fishing trip to Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Ruth (Wellmeyer) Rauscher; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol (John) Davis; a sister-in-law, Christina “Chris” Rauscher; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mable (Bob) Borman; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Latta and Harold Wellmeyer.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin Rauscher of Celestine and Kurt (Elaine) Rauscher of Huntingburg; two grandsons, Tyler (Kelly) Rauscher and Derek (Lauren) Andrews both of Jasper; brother, Jerry Rauscher of Plantation, Florida; sisters-in-law, Roberta Wellmeyer of Holland, Rosemary Latta of Brazil; extended grandchildren, Chelsea (Jeremy) Patton and Zach (Hilary) Schmett; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Leon F. Rauscher will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Saturday, November 18, 2023, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Jasper V.F.W. Post #673. Pastor John Beasley will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., FRIDAY, November 17th, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com