97-year-old Wilma Jean Koch, of French Lick, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Indiana.

She was born on March 10, 1926, in Perry County to James L. and Mary Ann (Sprinkle) Howe. Wilma married Johnny Francis Koch on October 22, 1967, at Schnellville Catholic Church. She grew up on the family farm near Apalona, Indiana. She had worked for G.E. in Tell City for nearly 20 years. She was a longtime member of V.F.W. Post #2366 Ladies Auxiliary. Wilma loved working in the yard growing flowers, plants, and vegetables which she could can. Wilma loved dancing and listening to country music; was a loving mother and grandmother and always had a smile on her face. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and father of her children, Ralph Persinger; her second husband, Johnny Francis Koch; a daughter, Peggy Perlot on November 10, 2023; siblings, Murl, Loren, and Willie Howe, Iola Howe, Nora Swartout, Dora Ward, Ethel Howe, Mary Emily Michell, and Norma Step

She is survived by her sons, Ralph Persinger of French Lick, Rick (Barbara) Persinger of St. Marks, Michael (Brenda Sue) Persinger of Birdseye; stepdaughter, Linda Koch of Huntingburg; brother, James (Paula) Howe of Joliet, IL; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Wilma Jean Koch will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST, on Thursday prior to the service.

Condolences at www.nassandson.com